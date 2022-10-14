(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 8 games across the Midstate.

Week 8 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Trinity vs. Camp Hill.

Below will include a complete list of highlights from the 15 games abc27 covered on Friday, October 7, 2022, after the show.

Sports Director Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.