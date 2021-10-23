Garden Spot plays spoiler against Lancaster Catholic in Week 9 with 45-21 victory

Lancaster Catholic’s playoff hopes took a big hit with 2-5 Garden Spot playing spoiler with a 45-21 win in Week 9.

Garden Spot came into this game firing, enjoying a comfortable 31-6 lead in the 2nd quarter. Lancaster Catholic kept things interesting with a Jaevon Parker TD catch to make it 31-14 at the half. Garden Spot opened the second half with a Tristan Sadowski TD to make it 38-14, and Lancaster Catholic couldn’t keep up as they fall to Garden Spot, 45-21.

