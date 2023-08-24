GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Gettysburg Warriors will begin the 2023 season on Aug. 25 at Hershey.

Last season the Warriors had a strong showing, finishing 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the Mid-Penn – Colonial conference for first place in the standings.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Hershey 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at New Oxford 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Boiling Springs 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at East Pennsboro* 7 p.m. Sept. 21 Mechanicsburg* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at shippensburg* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Waynesboro* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Greencastle-Antrim* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Northern York* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Susquehanna Township* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Gettysburg will try to improve upon its already competitive program built up from last season.