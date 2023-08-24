GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Gettysburg Warriors will begin the 2023 season on Aug. 25 at Hershey.
Last season the Warriors had a strong showing, finishing 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the Mid-Penn – Colonial conference for first place in the standings.
Their 2023 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|at Hershey
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|at New Oxford
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|Boiling Springs
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|at East Pennsboro*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 21
|Mechanicsburg*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|at shippensburg*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Waynesboro*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at Greencastle-Antrim*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Northern York*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|Susquehanna Township*
|7 p.m.
Gettysburg will try to improve upon its already competitive program built up from last season.