GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Gettysburg Warriors will begin the 2023 season on Aug. 25 at Hershey.

Last season the Warriors had a strong showing, finishing 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the Mid-Penn – Colonial conference for first place in the standings.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25at Hershey7 p.m.
Sept. 1at New Oxford7 p.m.
Sept. 8Boiling Springs7 p.m.
Sept. 15at East Pennsboro*7 p.m.
Sept. 21Mechanicsburg*7 p.m.
Sept. 29at shippensburg*7 p.m.
Oct. 6Waynesboro*7 p.m.
Oct. 13at Greencastle-Antrim*7 p.m.
Oct. 20Northern York*7 p.m.
Oct. 27Susquehanna Township*7 p.m.
*Conference game

Gettysburg will try to improve upon its already competitive program built up from last season.