GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg returns to the Mid Penn Conference in 2022 ready for the tougher competition. As a 5A school, Gettysburg will be one of the largest in it’s MPC Division.

The Warriors chose to move back into the Mid Penn Conference largely due to competition available for wrestling and girls basketball.

The football team will play in the Colonial Division against schools like Mechanicsburg, Northern, Shippensburg and West Perry. Despite the new conference, the team’s goals are the same: to make it into the playoffs and make a deep run.

Last year

The team finished last season 7-3 and lost to Warwick in the playoffs.

Full interviews

Matt Heiser, Gettysburg Football Head Coach entering 11th season

Dunn Kessel, Gettysburg senior OL/DL

Wyatt Heistand, Gettysburg senior LB/RB

Ryan Benedict, Gettysburg senior C/DE

Brady Heiser, Gettysburg sophomore quarterback

