Governor Mifflin returns to District 5A championship with 38-13 win over Spring Grove

Governor Mifflin continued their undefeated season after shaking off the Spring Grove Rockets in the District 5A semi-finals by a 38-13 score.

After a mostly quiet first quarter, Spring Grove shocked the Mustangs by getting on the board first with Andrew Osmun finding his brother Darien to make it 7-0. Governor Mifflin opened the second quarter with a TD of their own to tie it at 7-7. Mustangs would call on running back Nick Singleton on the next drive, and he delivered, lowering a shoulder and leaving a defender on the turf before dodging a few others on his way to the endzone to make it a 14-7 game. Mustangs would add a field goal to make it 17-7 at the half. The Rockets would keep things close to open the second half with a Zyree Brooks rushing TD to bring it to 17-13. Governor Mifflin would keep pouring it on in the second half to cruise to a 38-13 victory in the semi-finals.

