Governor Mifflin ups the pressure on Harrisburg in second half, winning 49-13 in Week 4

It was just a few years ago when the Harrisburg Cougars had a Penn State commit on their side in a game against Governor Mifflin. However, the tables have turned this year with James Franklin quite literally, keeping a close eye on his Mustang running back commit, Nick Singleton. Governor Mifflin opened up the game with a rushing TD from Aiden Gallen before Singelton added one of his own to make it 14-0 Mustangs early on. Harrisburg would get one back with Makhai Hopkins fighting to the endzone to make it 14-7. Governor Mifflin could not be stopped on offense after that, cruising to a 49-13 victory over the Harrisburg Cougars.

