HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – Roy Wall is taking over the Halifax Wildcats, who haven’t had a season with more than one win in five years.

Wall will have a demanding job as he tries to turn this program around.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Last season the Wildcats finished 1-9 overall and 0-6 in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference.

Their full 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Hamburg 7 p.m. Sept. 1 Midd-West 7 p.m. Sept. 15 James Buchanan* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Juniata* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 Upper Dauphin Area* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Line Mountain* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Susquenita* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Newport* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Trinity 7 p.m. *Conference game

Halifax will try to start a new legacy and turn its program around under new leadership in the 2023 season.