HARRISBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — As the high school football season enters week five, the sun begins to set on playoff hopes for teams struggling out of the gate, and a win goes a long way for a team stuck at .500.

That was where Susquehanna Township and Shippensburg found themselves Thursday night, with the 2-2 Greyhounds visiting 2-2 Hanna, and the result was fireworks. Hanna and Ship fired back and forth with big plays through the air throughout the evening, but Township came out on top with a 28-19 win to improve to 3-2.

Up next for Susquehanna Township is a visit to Waynesboro next Friday, while Shippensburg hosts Gettysburg in week six.