HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hanover Nighthawks open the 2023 season on Aug. 25 against Annville-Cleona under the guidance of new head coach Jarrel Burnett.
The Nighthawks finished 3-7 overall last season and 2-5 in the third division of the York-Adams league. They didn’t have a head coach, but instead had coaching by committee.
Their full 2023 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|at Annville-Cleona
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|at Columbia
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|Pequea Valley
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|Littlestown*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 21
|at Fairfield*
|6 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|Bermudian Springs*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|York Catholic*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at Biglerville*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Delone Catholic*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|at York County Tech*
|10 a.m.
Hanover will have three-year starter Joey Wilkinson will be returning at running back and outside linebacker. The Nighthawks are also bringing back starting quarterback Gavin Trish. Head Coach Jarrel Burnett predicted that Trish will be taking over the top spot in career passing in the York Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Players to watch:
- Joey Wilkinson, RB/OLB, senior
- Gavin Trish, QB/FS, junior
Hanover will be relying on veteran talent and new leadership to revive the program. The Nighthawks haven’t seen a winning record in seven years since the 2015 season.
