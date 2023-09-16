HARRISBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — After getting handled by Manheim Township in week 3’s district title rematch, Harrisburg needed a get right game.

That’s exactly what they got Saturday afternoon when they hosted Carlisle. The Cougars scored four first quarter touchdowns before the Thundering Herd could catch their breath as Harrisburg rolled to a 60-7 win to improve to 3-1.

The 6A state runners up saw four different players score touchdowns in the first quarter as the Cougars regained some confidence on offense after the Blue Streaks limited them to just six points a week prior. Next up for the Cougars is a visit to Cumberland Valley Friday night while Carlisle tries to rebound at home against Chambersburg.