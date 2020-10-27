Harrisburg Football forfeits 6A playoff game due to COVID-19

Friday Night Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One day after qualifying for the District III Class 6A playoffs, Harrisburg High School will forfeit its first round game against York due to a positive case of COVID-19 on the team.

On Monday, the Cougars defeated State College 41-6 to become playoff eligible on the last possible day to have four completed games in the season. Harrisburg was 4-0 as of Tuesday morning and the top seed in the 2020 District III Class 6A playoffs.

“The entire football program is under strict quarantine, which will remain in place through November 5, 2020,” said School District Superintendent Chris Celmer. “In addition to postponing football activities, the district is postponing all voluntary workouts for the remainder of the week. The district will provide an update on voluntary workouts once the weekly COVID-19 data is released for Dauphin County this Friday.”

Since the PIAA District III finalized the football brackets this morning in their committee meeting, no team will replace Harrisburg. Therefore, York will advance to the District III Class 6A Championship and will face the winner of Central York vs. Central Dauphin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss