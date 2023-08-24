HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Cougars reached the playoffs last season before falling in the second round to St. Joseph’s Prep.

They put up a respectable campaign, going 11-3 overall and finishing second in the Mid-Penn – Commonwealth conference at 6-1.

Head Coach Calvin Everett will lead the Cougars this year.

The 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 26at Williams Penn7 p.m.
Sept. 1at Delaware Valley7 p.m.
Sept. 8at Manheim Township7 p.m.
Sept. 16Carlisle*1 p.m.
Sept. 22at Cumberland Valley*7 p.m.
Sept. 30Altoona*1 p.m.
Oct. 6at Central Dauphin East*7 p.m.
Oct. 13at State College*7 p.m.
Oct. 21Chambersburg*1 p.m.
Oct. 27at Central Dauphin*7 p.m.
*Conference game

Everett stated that the key games for Harrisburg will be Manheim Township and State College.

Key players:

  • Kevin Brown, sophomore
  • Elias Coke, WR/FS, sophomore
  • Shawn Lee
  • KyMir Williams, OLB/SS, junior
  • Sirkayne Venable, T, senior
  • Ryan Epps, senior

Defensive end and outside linebacker Micah Chambers is returning from injury this season.

Harrisburg will do its best to capitalize off the momentum built last season to keep up its competitiveness and reach the playoffs once again.