HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Cougars reached the playoffs last season before falling in the second round to St. Joseph’s Prep.
They put up a respectable campaign, going 11-3 overall and finishing second in the Mid-Penn – Commonwealth conference at 6-1.
Head Coach Calvin Everett will lead the Cougars this year.
The 2023 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 26
|at Williams Penn
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|at Delaware Valley
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|at Manheim Township
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 16
|Carlisle*
|1 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|at Cumberland Valley*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 30
|Altoona*
|1 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|at Central Dauphin East*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at State College*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|Chambersburg*
|1 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|at Central Dauphin*
|7 p.m.
Everett stated that the key games for Harrisburg will be Manheim Township and State College.
Key players:
- Kevin Brown, sophomore
- Elias Coke, WR/FS, sophomore
- Shawn Lee
- KyMir Williams, OLB/SS, junior
- Sirkayne Venable, T, senior
- Ryan Epps, senior
Defensive end and outside linebacker Micah Chambers is returning from injury this season.
Harrisburg will do its best to capitalize off the momentum built last season to keep up its competitiveness and reach the playoffs once again.