HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Cougars reached the playoffs last season before falling in the second round to St. Joseph’s Prep.

They put up a respectable campaign, going 11-3 overall and finishing second in the Mid-Penn – Commonwealth conference at 6-1.

Head Coach Calvin Everett will lead the Cougars this year.

The 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 26 at Williams Penn 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Delaware Valley 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Manheim Township 7 p.m. Sept. 16 Carlisle* 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cumberland Valley* 7 p.m. Sept. 30 Altoona* 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Central Dauphin East* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at State College* 7 p.m. Oct. 21 Chambersburg* 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Central Dauphin* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Everett stated that the key games for Harrisburg will be Manheim Township and State College.

Key players:

Kevin Brown, sophomore

Elias Coke, WR/FS, sophomore

Shawn Lee

KyMir Williams, OLB/SS, junior

Sirkayne Venable, T, senior

Ryan Epps, senior

Defensive end and outside linebacker Micah Chambers is returning from injury this season.

Harrisburg will do its best to capitalize off the momentum built last season to keep up its competitiveness and reach the playoffs once again.