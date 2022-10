Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Harrisburg has absolutely dominated since a week two loss to Manheim Township, and a Saturday afternoon matchup with a struggling CD East team allowed the train to keep rolling.

The Cougars got first half touchdowns from Kyle Williams, Shawn Lee, and Mahkai Hopkins on their way to a 52-0 blowout win on homecoming as they won the battle of the big cats convincingly.