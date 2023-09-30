HARRISBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — Harrisburg took their lumps early with a lopsided loss to Manheim Township, but it’s been smooth sailing for the Cougars since.

Harrisburg rolled to another big win on Saturday afternoon, beating visiting Altoona 54-7 at Severance Field. Kymir Williams had a defensive touchdown, Shawn Lee connected with Elias Coke for multiple touchdowns, and the Cougars dominated on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cougars try to keep rolling with a visit to Central Dauphin East on Friday in week seven, while Altoona hopes to regroup in hosting Chambersburg.