Harrisburg, Manheim Township football scheduled to play Saturday amid COVID-19 schedule shifts

After a tumultuous 24 hours in the high school football landscape, Harrisburg and Manheim Township will now play on Saturday after both school’s had games canceled this week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Harrisburg was set to play Bishop McDevitt on Saturday, Sept. 11 before issues with COVID-19 forced the Crusaders to cancel the game on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Central Dauphin informed Manheim Township that their Saturday game would be canceled. The Rams also cited issues with COVID-19.

So that left Harrisburg and Manheim Township with Week 3 holes that could be filled by scheduling each other.

Manheim Township is 1-1 after a season opening win over CD East and a three-point loss to Dallastown in Week 2, 41-38. Harrisburg is 2-0 on the young season with wins over Pine-Richland and Hazleton. This will be the first District III contest for the Cougars.

Kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 11 is scheduled for noon at Manheim Township.