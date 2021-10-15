Harrisburg pushes win streak to 4 with 45-7 rout of Cumberland Valley in Week 8

Harrisburg had one hiccup so far this season, a tough loss in Week 4 against powerhouse Governor Mifflin. But the Cougars responded winning three straight and they showed no signs of stopping against Cumberland Valley. First Quarter, Shawn Lee connected with Kyle Williams Jr. to make it 7-0. Just two minutes later and Harrisburg would extend their lead with Mahkai Hopkins punching it in to make it 13-0. Cougars enjoyed a 19-0 lead but still wanted more with Nayquan Panther taking off and scoring to make it 25-0 at the half. Harrisburg would keep their foot on the gas as CV could only muster one touchdown in the 45-7 rout.

