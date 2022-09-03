HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In their home opener to celebrate their 50th season of high school football, Harrisburg dominated Delaware Valley 32-3 on Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars (1-0) set the tempo on the second play from scrimmage when junior defensive back Raytel Bryrant intercepted a tipped pass from Warriors quarterback Tyler Bird and took it back for a pick six.

Harrisburg’s defense allowed a field goal in the first quarter, the buckled down and held Delaware Valley scoreless for the rest of the game.

After a 41-yard touchdown strike from Shawn Lee Jr. to Elias Coke, Harrisburg went into the locker room with a 13-3 lead.

The ground game was working all afternoon for the Cougars as senior Mehkai Hopkins rushed for two touchdowns in the win.

The Cougars, who had their Week 1 game against St. Vincent Pallotti cancelled due to lightning, are back in action next Saturday as they host Manheim Township at 1:00 p.m.