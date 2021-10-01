Harrisburg shuts out Altoona in Week 6, 31-0

The Harrisburg Cougars have been enjoying a good season at the midway point. A 4-1 record would look a lot more convincing with another win tacked on but traveled a long way to Altoona to try and earn it. Already up 7-0, Kyl Williams led the Cougars to two quick scores to make it 19-0. Altoona couldn’t get anything done against a touch Harrisburg defense in the 31-0 rout.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.