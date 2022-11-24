HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg and Manheim Township are set for the District III Class 6A Championship on Saturday, November 26.

Harrisburg, the reigning District III Champions in Class 6A, hope to repeat as Champions. The Cougars will host the game for the first time in their home stadium.

The Manheim Township Blue Streaks haven’t won a District title since 2017.

The championship game is on Saturday, November 26; kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Severance Field in Harrisburg, Pa. The winner of the game will advance to the PIAA Class 6A Semifinals.

