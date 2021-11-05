Hempfield dominates CD East 35-2 in Week 11

Hempfield dominated on both sides of the ball for all 4 quarters to take an easy 35-2 win against CD East in Week 11. The Hempfield Knights came into Week 11 trying to take a win on the road. Thomas Minnich would help the Knights strike first, hauling in a huge pass and getting stopped at the one. Stephen Katch would get the points easily right after, and Hempfield are up 7-0. A botched snap on the Hempfield punt sends the ball into the back of the endzone and CD East gets on the board 7-2. Hempfield would answer right back with a 55-yard rush by Grant Hoover to make it 14-2. The Knights would keep up the pressure on offense and cruise to a 35-2 victory.

