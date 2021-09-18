Hempfield wins in comeback fashion in Week 4 against Exeter Township, 17-14

The Hempfield Knights didn’t get any early-season favors with their schedule, tough, hard-fought losses against undefeated Manheim Central and Central York have them down early. Exeter was looking to make it three in a row as they jumped to a 7-0 lead. An Eric Nagle rushing touchdown would double the lead to 14-0. Hempfield would hit a field goal right before the half to make it 14-3. A small spark, but enough of one to get Hempfield over the hump and win in comeback fashion 17-14 over Exeter Township.

