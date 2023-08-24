HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Trojans came close to a winning record last season but finished 5-5 overall, tying for second place in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference at 5-2.

Their performance last season was significantly better than the previous year in 2021 when they were only able to pull off one win, ending 1-9 overall.

Mark Painter will lead the Trojans this season.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows: