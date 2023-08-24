HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Trojans came close to a winning record last season but finished 5-5 overall, tying for second place in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference at 5-2.
Their performance last season was significantly better than the previous year in 2021 when they were only able to pull off one win, ending 1-9 overall.
Mark Painter will lead the Trojans this season.
Their 2023 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|Gettysburg
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|at Waynesboro
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|Dallastown
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 14
|Cedar Cliff*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 23
|at Milton Hershey*
|1:30 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|at Red Land*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Bishop McDevitt*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at Mifflin County*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Lower Dauphin*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|at Palmyra*
|7 p.m.