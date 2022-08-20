HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — You hear it so often in sports interviews, many athletes consider the team they belong to as an extension of their family, especially in football. And for Hershey, they are still trying to find that bond.

The Trojans finished last season 1-9 overall, but they gained experience, are a veteran group returning nine starters on each side of the ball, and now it’s time to build unbreakable chemistry.

“We need to start trusting each other, we need to build ourselves more as a team,” said Hershey senior quarterback Daniel Painter. “This senior class that we are coming up with, we’ve been through it all together. We started out since like third grade and we just really need to build on each other and trust each other’s abilities.”

That bond doesn’t come instantly, it will continue to develop throughout the season for Hershey as they begin their 2022 season on the road against Gettysburg.

Full Interviews

Watch Hershey head coach Mark Painter and players Daniel Painter and Josh Wilson discuss the upcoming season for the Trojans.

