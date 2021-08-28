High School Football Plays of the Week from 2021-22 season in Central PA

Each week on abc27 Friday Night Football, the sports team picks the two best plays of the week from Friday night football action to go head to head in a voting competition.

This is the full list of Plays of the Week and will be updated throughout the 2021-22 Central PA high school football season.

Week 1

In Week 1 action, Camp Hill’s quarterback Peyton Shore‘s 93-yard touchdown connection with Christian Doi proved to be the difference maker against Fairfield in the Lions 20-14. But is that play better than the 72-yard bomb thrown from York Catholic QB Levan McFadden to Quinn Brennan in the Fighting Irish’s 24-7 victory over Lancaster Catholic.

VOTE: Who should win our Play of the Week for @abc27Sports Friday Night Football Week 1?@camphillfb vs. @YorkCathAthlet — Allie Berube (@allieberube) August 28, 2021

Week 2 will be updated after Friday Night Football on September 3.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.