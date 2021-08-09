Hungry Camp Hill Lions prepping to defend district title

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2020 high school football season was different for every team, but few experienced the ride Camp Hill took en route to a district championship.

The Lions played just four regular season contests and finished with an even 2-2 record, but found themselves in the district playoff picture. From there, the squad proved they deserved their spot, beating York Catholic 21-7 for the District 2A championship.

Camp Hill found itself two quarters away from a berth in the state semifinals on its home field, but were unable to hold off Bishop McDevitt (District 12) in a 26-14 result.

With a number of returning Lions in 2021, the team is eyeing similar results to last fall.

“After winning the district championship, the bar’s pretty high,” said senior offensive lineman Eric Dick. “All summer, we’ve been talking about repeating.”

A pandemic-riddled season resulted in a missed opportunity to face the newest members of the Mid-Penn conference, the Liberty Division. As a 2A school used to playing larger schools in the area, 2021 will provide an opportunity for the Lions to face more small schools through the regular season.

“It’s really hard in our league to be competitive week in and week out,” said head coach Tim Bigelow. “But Camp Hill has such a rich tradition of saying, ‘Who cares?'”

The Lions will start their season with five games against schools in District 3A and smaller. Camp Hill opens against Fairfield at home on August 27.