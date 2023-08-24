LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The J.P. McCaskey Red Tornados will be under new leadership on the field with the graduation of their starting quarterback from last season.

Last year they were only able to win one game, going 1-9 overall and 0-6 in section one of the Lancaster-Lebanon conference.

J.P. McCaskey will however have two junior All-League players returning to the gridiron.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows: