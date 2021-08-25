Josh Borreli era begins at re-energized Lower Dauphin

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin’s struggles have been well-documented in recent years, but the team is turning to a Falcons alum to help it take flight in 2021.

Josh Borreli, a 2009 graduate of Lower Dauphin, replaced Rob Klock early in the year. Klock returned for a brief second stint with the team, but wasn’t able to recreate the successes of his first term.

The Falcons have a won just one game in 16 tries over the last couple of seasons, but the players feel the momentum is growing heading into this fall.

“The intensity has definitely increased since last year,” said senior Ethan Miller. Everyone is hungry for wins this year. Last year [the team] wanted to get better, but nobody actually put in the work.”

Borreli inherits a good group of seniors hungry to make an impact. His hope is for this team to set a standard of effort for years to come.

“It all starts with culture,” he explained. “We’re looking to get that foundation set–not just for this year, but for every year to come after this one.”

Stepping back on to campus has brought back some memories for the new head coach, who went on to play college ball at Lebanon Valley College.

“Falcon pride’s dear in my heart, so we’re looking to steer in the right direction,” he said. “There are a lot of things that are still the same from when I was there. [I] get a little bit nostalgic.”

In his three years on the roster in Hummelstown, Borreli’s teams amassed a 17-15 record. His players are hungry to push the program back in the right direction.

“I feel like we can win some more games and prove a lot of the doubters wrong,” said senior quarterback Braden Landis. “We want to be remembered by turning the program around, getting it on the right track again and start winning games.”

Lower Dauphin gets its first chance this Saturday against Middletown, another program with a new head coach. The two sides face off at Middletown at 7:00 p.m.