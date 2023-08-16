MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Juniata Indians kickoff their season on Aug. 26 at Troy.

Last year, Juniata finished 8-4 overall and second in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference with a 5-1 record. Juniata lost 27-14 to Meadville in the playoffs.

Head Coach Kurt Condo will reside at the helm of the team.

“We’re in a very good place right now,” said Condo. “We have a lot of talented kids. The kids feed off of one another; they get excited about it.

Their 2023-24 season schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 26 at Troy 7 p.m. Sept. 1 Selinsgrove 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at West Perry 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Newport* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Halifax* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at James Buchanan* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Boiling Springs 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Upper Dauphin Area* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Line Mountain* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Susquenita* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Juniata will try to harness the momentum built up from last season for this year’s campaign with the goal of making it farther in the playoffs.