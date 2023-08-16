MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Juniata Indians kickoff their season on Aug. 26 at Troy.
Last year, Juniata finished 8-4 overall and second in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference with a 5-1 record. Juniata lost 27-14 to Meadville in the playoffs.
Head Coach Kurt Condo will reside at the helm of the team.
“We’re in a very good place right now,” said Condo. “We have a lot of talented kids. The kids feed off of one another; they get excited about it.
Their 2023-24 season schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 26
|at Troy
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|Selinsgrove
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|at West Perry
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|at Newport*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|Halifax*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|at James Buchanan*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Boiling Springs
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|Upper Dauphin Area*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|at Line Mountain*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|Susquenita*
|7 p.m.
Juniata will try to harness the momentum built up from last season for this year’s campaign with the goal of making it farther in the playoffs.