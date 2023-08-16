MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Juniata Indians kickoff their season on Aug. 26 at Troy.

Last year, Juniata finished 8-4 overall and second in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference with a 5-1 record. Juniata lost 27-14 to Meadville in the playoffs.

Head Coach Kurt Condo will reside at the helm of the team.

“We’re in a very good place right now,” said Condo. “We have a lot of talented kids. The kids feed off of one another; they get excited about it.

Their 2023-24 season schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 26at Troy7 p.m.
Sept. 1Selinsgrove7 p.m.
Sept. 8at West Perry7 p.m.
Sept. 15at Newport*7 p.m.
Sept. 22Halifax*7 p.m.
Sept. 29at James Buchanan*7 p.m.
Oct. 6Boiling Springs7 p.m.
Oct. 13Upper Dauphin Area*7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Line Mountain*7 p.m.
Oct. 27Susquenita*7 p.m.
*Conference game

Juniata will try to harness the momentum built up from last season for this year’s campaign with the goal of making it farther in the playoffs.