Kennard Dale blows out Gettysburg to add cushion to division lead with 62-22 win in Week 7

Two teams vying for the top spot in the York-Adams 2nd division. Kennard Dale at 5-1, Gettysburg at 4-2, and both have enjoyed undefeated division records. Gettysburg hoped the home crowd could give them a boost to overtake the Rams but after stalling on their opening drive, Kennard Dale went up 6-0 and added to the lead with a Garrett McCleary pick-six and a two-point conversion to make it 14-0. Next Kennard Dale possession, quarterback Jacob Copenhaver sheds three tackles on his way to the endzone to make it 21-0. Gettysburg would finally get on the board in the third quarter with Heiser connecting with Gastley to make it 21-6. The Warriors wouldn’t get much closer than that as the Rams kept their foot on the gas en route to the 62-22 win.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.