Kennard Dale gets first-ever playoff win, 28-14 over Donegal

A dream season for the Kennard Dale Rams is still alive after a 28-14 victory over Donegal in the 4A District Quarterfinals.

Opening drive for the Rams ends with Garrett McCleary breaking out for a rushing TD to make it 7-0. Rams looking to extend the lead, but Donegal’s Noah Rohrer picks off the pass and just got both toes down. On the ensuing drive, Rohrer would get the pitch, switch sides and score to tie it up at 7-7. Kennard Dale trying to respond and Jacob Copenhaver launched one downfield to Jedediah Peters who comes down with it and fights off two defenders on the 75-yard receiving TD. Rams up 13-7. In the second half, Rams looking to build on the lead but Donegal’s James Turbedsky rips the ball out of the scrum and runs it all the way back to give the Indians the 14-13 lead. McCleary gave Kennard Dale the lead back with a 3-yard rush to make it 19-14. Rams would go on to capture their first-ever playoff win with a 28-14 victory.

