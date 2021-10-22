Kennard-Dale reaches school-record season with 28-10 win against Susquehannock in Week 9

The Kennard-Dale Rams pushed their win streak to 8 games with yet another victory, this time against the Susquehannock Warriors, 28-10. The win pushed Kennard-Dale to the best record in school history at 8-1. From the starting whistle, Kennard-Dale looked poised to continue their dominant season as the Rams only needed 4 plays to take an early 7-0 lead. Susquehannock would recover with a Josh Pecunes pass to Josh Franklin to tie things up at 7. The Rams would respond with two more TDs before the half to make it 21-7 en route to the 28-10 win.

