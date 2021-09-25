Lampeter-Strasburg dominates Northern Lebanon on both sides of the ball in Week 5 with 42-2 win

A battle of 3-1 teams in Week 5 and of course, only one could exit with the W. Lampeter-Strasburg looked to be that team that improves to 4-1 with an opening drive TD to make it 7-0. Northern Lebanon looking to respond but the pass was intercepted by Jonathan Mellinger for an easy pick-six to make it 14-0. The Pioneers would give up a safety but would also respond with two touchdowns in under 60 seconds before the half to make it 28-2 at the whistle and 42-2 at the end.

