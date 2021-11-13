Lampeter Strasburg makes it 10 in a row with 62-13 win over Big Spring, en route to 4A District Finals

Lampeter Strasburg are eyeing up a third straight 4A District Championship after their 10th straight win of the season 62-13 against Big Spring.

The Pioneers opened the scoring with Gio Malatesta rolling into the endzone to take the 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs would respond as Logan Schmidt finds paydirt on the outside but the extra point is missed, Lampeter Strasburg still on top 7-6. Berekely Wagner would connect with Beau Heyser to extend the lead to 14-6. Payton Cunnigham would make it a two-possession game with a rushing TD to make it 20-6. Big Spring would respond with Schmidt yet again to close the gap to 20-13. After that the Pioneers offense would explode for 42 more points to take the W, 62-13.

