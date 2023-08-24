LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Catholic Crusaders will start their 2023-24 season campaign on Aug. 25 against York Catholic.

Lancaster Catholic only lost one game last season, falling in their final game of the year against West Perry. The Crusaders went 10-1 overall with a perfect 7-0 conference record in the fifth division of the Lancaster-Lebanon league where they finished at the top of the standings.

Head coach Chris Maiorino will be at the helm of the Crusaders this season.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at York Catholic 7 p.m. Sept. 1 Delone Catholic 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Octorara Area 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Columbia* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Northern Lebanon* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Hamburg* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Annville-Cleona* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Kutztown* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Pequea Valley* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Schuylkill Valley* 7 p.m. *Conference game

The Crusaders will try to repeat last season’s successful campaign.