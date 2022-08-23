LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s Year Three for Lancaster Catholic head coach Chris Maiorino, and there’s a few reasons to be confident in this 2022 roster.

The Crusaders plan to rely on some depth in key positions this season, plus the team’s overall athleticism.

Last year

Lancaster Catholic finished the 2021 season with a 4-7 record. The Crusaders did make the playoffs but fell to Boiling Springs in the first round.

Full interviews

Chris Maiorino, Lancaster Catholic head coach entering third season

Tyler Miller, Lancaster Catholic senior LT/DL

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic senior QB

