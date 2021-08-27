Lebanon-Cedar Crest game postponed due to weather, 50th year of annual Cedar Bowl

Year 50 of the annual Cedar Bowl game will have to wait one more day, as Lebanon-Cedar Crest game has been postponed to Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s game was postponed due to weather conditions that produced heavy downpours and lightning across much of the Midstate.

The annual rivalry game was canceled last year due to coronavirus issues amid the pandemic.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 28th at noon.

