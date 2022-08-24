Lebanon, P.A. (WHTM) — 2021 was a season to forget for Lebanon football.

The Cedars didn’t win a game last season, going 0-10. They believe they’re much better than a winless program, and they now have improved experience and depth to prove it.

Full Interviews

Below you can listen to the full interviews with Lebanon head coach Frank Isenberg, senior wide receiver Zahir Stoner, senior quarterback/linebacker Emanuel Mason, and senior offensive/defensive lineman Josiah Wright.

