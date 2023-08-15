HERNDON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Line Mountain Eagles will begin their season on Aug. 25 against Athens.

The Eagles struggled last season, finishing 4-7 overall and fourth at 3-3 in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference. They fell 69-6 to Southern Columbia Area in the playoffs.

Line Mountain will be looking to bounce back this season with lots of key players returning.

Players to watch:

  • Ian Bates, RB/CB/FS, junior
  • Max Johnson, TE/DE, junior (Yaroslav’s brother)
  • Yaroslav Johnson, T/NG, senior (Max’s brother)
  • Nolan Baumert, RB/CB, senior

Both Baumert and Jaroslav Johnson are coming back from injuries. Baumert is a four-year starter and head coach Brandon Carson tabbed him as the “heart of the team.” Johnson is a two-year starter but didn’t play as a junior due to injuries in football and wrestling.

Carson said he expects a good season from Johnson.

Their full 2023-24 season is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25Athens7 p.m.
Sept. 1at Danville7 p.m.
Sept. 8Tri-Valley7 p.m.
Sept. 15at Middletown7 p.m.
Sept. 22Susquenita*7 p.m.
Sept. 29at Newport*7 p.m.
Oct. 6Halifax*7 p.m.
Oct. 13at James Buchanan*7 p.m.
Oct. 20Juniata*7 p.m.
Oct. 27at Upper Dauphin Area*7 p.m.
*Conference game

Line Mountain hasn’t had a winning record in two seasons, last reaching the mark in the 2020-21 season going 5-3 overall. The Eagles will be pushing for a more favorable record this season.