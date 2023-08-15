HERNDON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Line Mountain Eagles will begin their season on Aug. 25 against Athens.
The Eagles struggled last season, finishing 4-7 overall and fourth at 3-3 in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference. They fell 69-6 to Southern Columbia Area in the playoffs.
Line Mountain will be looking to bounce back this season with lots of key players returning.
Players to watch:
- Ian Bates, RB/CB/FS, junior
- Max Johnson, TE/DE, junior (Yaroslav’s brother)
- Yaroslav Johnson, T/NG, senior (Max’s brother)
- Nolan Baumert, RB/CB, senior
Both Baumert and Jaroslav Johnson are coming back from injuries. Baumert is a four-year starter and head coach Brandon Carson tabbed him as the “heart of the team.” Johnson is a two-year starter but didn’t play as a junior due to injuries in football and wrestling.
Carson said he expects a good season from Johnson.
Their full 2023-24 season is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|Athens
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|at Danville
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|Tri-Valley
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|at Middletown
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|Susquenita*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|at Newport*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Halifax*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at James Buchanan*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Juniata*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|at Upper Dauphin Area*
|7 p.m.
Line Mountain hasn’t had a winning record in two seasons, last reaching the mark in the 2020-21 season going 5-3 overall. The Eagles will be pushing for a more favorable record this season.