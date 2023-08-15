HERNDON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Line Mountain Eagles will begin their season on Aug. 25 against Athens.

The Eagles struggled last season, finishing 4-7 overall and fourth at 3-3 in the Mid-Penn – Liberty conference. They fell 69-6 to Southern Columbia Area in the playoffs.

Line Mountain will be looking to bounce back this season with lots of key players returning.

Players to watch:

Ian Bates, RB/CB/FS, junior

Max Johnson, TE/DE, junior (Yaroslav’s brother)

Yaroslav Johnson, T/NG, senior (Max’s brother)

Nolan Baumert, RB/CB, senior

Both Baumert and Jaroslav Johnson are coming back from injuries. Baumert is a four-year starter and head coach Brandon Carson tabbed him as the “heart of the team.” Johnson is a two-year starter but didn’t play as a junior due to injuries in football and wrestling.

Carson said he expects a good season from Johnson.

Their full 2023-24 season is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 Athens 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Danville 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Tri-Valley 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Middletown 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Susquenita* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Newport* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Halifax* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at James Buchanan* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Juniata* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Upper Dauphin Area* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Line Mountain hasn’t had a winning record in two seasons, last reaching the mark in the 2020-21 season going 5-3 overall. The Eagles will be pushing for a more favorable record this season.