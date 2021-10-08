LIVE UPDATES: Week 7 of Friday Night Football, game updates from around Central PA

(WHTM) — The second half begins now in Week 7 of the 2021-22 season and the 25th season of abc27’s Friday Night Football.

The abc27 sports team will bring you highlights and analysis from 15 of the top games across the Midstate in Week 7. Friday Night Football begins at 11:15 p.m. every Friday night until Thanksgiving on abc27.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis, and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever, and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League, and YAIAA each week.