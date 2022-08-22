HUMMELSTOWN, Pa (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin is heading into this year preaching three new pillars that they believe will help mold them into an unstoppable force: integrity, brotherhood and grit.

After finishing last season 6-4, the Falcons fell to Cedar Cliff in the opening round of the district playoffs. And they are ready to go farther this year by not only being the hardest workers on and off the field, but by establishing an unbreakable bond between every member of the team.

Full Interviews

Watch Lower Dauphin head coach Josh Borreli and players Charlie Fortney, Ty Millhines, Aaron Moyer and Tanner Webb discuss the upcoming season in our full football media day interviews.

