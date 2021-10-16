Lower Dauphin just edges out Red Land in Week 8 with 27-21 victory

Lower Dauphin has been enjoying a solid season so far in 2021. Red Land has been navigating a frustratingly close but no cigar season. Lower Dauphin was up 7-0 early on but Red Land’s Sam Sklar makes some Falcons miss on his way to a 71-yard TD reception to make it 7-7. The Falcons would respond as Jacob Kauffman hustles for 43 yards to the house putting Lower Dauphin back on top, 14-7. The Patriots would knot things back up again in the 2nd with Roman Jensen finding Anderson French in the endzone to make it 14 all. Both teams would trade scores with Lower Dauphin just coming out on top 27-21.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.