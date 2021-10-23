Lower Dauphin keeps playoff hopes alive with 35-20 victory over Hershey in Week 9

The Lower Dauphin Falcons managed to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 35-20 win over the Hershey Trojans in Week 9.

Lower Dauphin was entering the week sitting at 17th with a 4-3 record. A win would drastically help their chances of making the top 14 with a 5-3 record. The Trojans looked to be spoilers early on, with Hershey forcing a fumble and then recovering it in the endzone to take the early 7-0 lead. Later in the 1st quarter, LD direct snaps to Jaquan Murphy who muscles his way in to tie things up at 7. Both teams would go back and forth with the Falcons having a better second half to take the 35-20 victory.

