HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Dauphin Falcons finished sixth in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference last season at 2-5; they will be looking to rebound from that performance this year.
Overall, Lower Dauphin was 4-6.
The Falcons are led by Head Coach Josh Borreli.
Their 2023 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|at Middletown
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|Twin Valley
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|at Elizabethtown
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|at Mifflin County*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|Red Land*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|Palmyra*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|at Cedar Cliff*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|Milton Hershey* (neutral)
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|at Hershey*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|Bishop McDevitt*
|7 p.m.