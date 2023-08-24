HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Dauphin Falcons finished sixth in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference last season at 2-5; they will be looking to rebound from that performance this year.

Overall, Lower Dauphin was 4-6.

The Falcons are led by Head Coach Josh Borreli.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25at Middletown7 p.m.
Sept. 1Twin Valley7 p.m.
Sept. 8at Elizabethtown7 p.m.
Sept. 15at Mifflin County*7 p.m.
Sept. 22Red Land*7 p.m.
Sept. 29Palmyra*7 p.m.
Oct. 6at Cedar Cliff*7 p.m.
Oct. 13Milton Hershey* (neutral)7 p.m.
Oct. 20at Hershey*7 p.m.
Oct. 27Bishop McDevitt*7 p.m.
*Conference game