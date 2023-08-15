MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Central Barons are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against the East Vikings.
The Barons finished last season with an 11-2 overall record and were 5-1 in the Lancaster-Lebanon league. Head coach Dave Hahn will be at the helm of Manheim Central.
Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|East
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|Smyrna
|3:30 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|at Cocalico
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 16
|at Susquehannock
|5 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|Warwick*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|at Muhlenberg*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Lebanon*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at Conestoga Valley*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Governor Mifflin
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|at Exeter Township
|7 p.m.
Manheim Central will try to channel their strong results from last year into this season’s performance.