MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Central Barons are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against the East Vikings.

The Barons finished last season with an 11-2 overall record and were 5-1 in the Lancaster-Lebanon league. Head coach Dave Hahn will be at the helm of Manheim Central.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25East7 p.m.
Sept. 1Smyrna3:30 p.m.
Sept. 8at Cocalico7 p.m.
Sept. 16at Susquehannock5 p.m.
Sept. 22Warwick*7 p.m.
Sept. 29at Muhlenberg*7 p.m.
Oct. 6Lebanon*7 p.m.
Oct. 13at Conestoga Valley*7 p.m.
Oct. 20Governor Mifflin7 p.m.
Oct. 27at Exeter Township7 p.m.
* league game

Manheim Central will try to channel their strong results from last year into this season’s performance.