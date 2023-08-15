MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Central Barons are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against the East Vikings.

The Barons finished last season with an 11-2 overall record and were 5-1 in the Lancaster-Lebanon league. Head coach Dave Hahn will be at the helm of Manheim Central.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 East 7 p.m. Sept. 1 Smyrna 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Cocalico 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Susquehannock 5 p.m. Sept. 22 Warwick* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Muhlenberg* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Lebanon* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Conestoga Valley* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Governor Mifflin 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Exeter Township 7 p.m. * league game

Manheim Central will try to channel their strong results from last year into this season’s performance.