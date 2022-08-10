MANHEIM, Pa (WHTM) — When it comes to postseason football, Manheim Central has been a consistent contender. Over the past five years, the Barons have made the district playoffs four times.

Manheim Central finished last season 9-2 before falling in the second round of the district playoffs to the eventual champions, Exeter.

And the driving force isn’t just the high standard of tradition to live up to, it’s weight the jersey carries.

“We have the whole town behind us so we have everybody supporting us and it’s like, we have to go out there and put on a show,” said Rocco Daugherty, a running back for Manheim Central.

“Play for the name on the front of the jersey and not the back. You have to play as a team and the whole community will get around you,” added Landon McGallicher, a wide receiver on the Barons.

Full Interviews

Dave Hahn – Manheim Central Head Coach

Rocco Daugherty – Manheim Central Running Back

Landon McGallicher – Manheim Central Wide Receiver

Wyatt Kupres – Manheim Central lineman

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.