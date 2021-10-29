Manheim Central takes care of Cocalico in Week 10, 42-20

The Manheim Central Barons have been outscoring opponents by 220 combined points this season, and the trend continued in week 10 with another dominant 42-20 victory over the Cocalico Eagles. It didn’t take long for this game to get exciting, on the opening kickoff, Owen Sensenig runs it all the way back and 13 seconds in, Manheim Central already up 7-0. Cocalico on their second position, Anthony Bourassa sets up a TD but the extra point is missed, Barons still up 7-6. In the 2nd, the Eagles did the unthinkable, they passed! Blayke Taddei connects with Bourassa to make it 14-7 at the half. In the 3rd the Barons tied it back up with Judd Novak keeping it himself. Cat and mouse game on the scoreboard takes it to 21-20 Barons lead. Novak added another keeper to make it 28-20 and Manheim Central didn’t look back on their way to a 42-20 victory.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.