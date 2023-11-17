LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Township Blue Streaks (12-0) topped the Cumberland Valley Eagles (7-5) 37-27 on Friday to earn a spot in the District 3 Class 6A Championship game.

The Blue Streaks will face either Harrisburg or Central York on Nov. 24 to compete for the Class 6A District title. Harrisburg and Central York play in the semifinals tomorrow at 1 p.m.