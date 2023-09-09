LANCASTER, P.a. (WHTM) — With a large chunk of Friday night games getting postponed due to the weather, Saturday became a packed slate, and abc27sports anchor Jared Phillips went out to the Lancaster-Lebanon area to get two of the biggest.

First up was Manheim Township hosting Harrisburg in a rematch of last year’s 6A district championship game. The Cougars won that game 44-6 last November, but the Blue Streaks flipped the script back at home on Saturday with a dominant 38-6 win as they moved to 3-0.

Over at Warwick the Warriors hosted 2-0 Cedar Crest and the Falcons looked to be in control up 13-0 in the third quarter, but the ball bounced the right way for the Warriors to tie the game and force overtime.

From there the Warriors and Falcons traded touchdowns and field goals through three overtimes before Cedar Crest finally manufactured a stop and then Fernando Marquez punched it in to walk it off for the Falcons in a 29-23 overtime win as Cedar Crest improved to 3-0.