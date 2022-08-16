Lancaster, P.A (WHTM) — Manheim Township bowed out of the season earlier than they wanted to in 2021, and they believe they have the talent and experience to make a run in 2022.

Head coach Mark Evans believes the sky is the limit with a good number of returning seniors, talented juniors, and promising sophomores.

Last year

The Blue Streaks went 6-5 overall last season, 6-4 in the regular season and 3-2 in conference before losing in the first round of the playoffs to Central York.

Full interviews

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with Manheim Township head coach Mark Evans, senior running back/safety Jake Laubach, and senior center/middle linebacker Austin Day.

