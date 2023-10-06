LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Township Blue Streaks (7-0) remain undefeated through week seven of the season after shutting out the Cedar Crest Falcons (5-2) in a 42-0 fashion on Friday night.

Landon Kennel set Manheim Townships new single season receiving touchdown record in the victory. Kennel already held the title of the Bleu Streaks career leader for receiving touchdowns.